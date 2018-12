49歲藝人鄭嘉穎出名熱愛網球運動,呢日老婆陳凱琳(Grace)就晒出一張BB衫同BB球拍嘅相,並留言:「Excited to meet little baby Kevin!I wonder if he's going to love tennis as much as his daddy!(好興奮就快可以見到baby Kevin!唔知佢會唔會好似老竇咁鍾意網球呢!)」原來Grace今胎係佗B仔,好友陳敏之、黃心穎都有留言及點讚,而鄭嘉穎就喺自己社交網晒同一張相兼話:「衰仔!我等你!」相信大家都好期待日後見到「鄭嘉穎2.0」呀!