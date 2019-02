藝人岑杏賢(Jennifer)同朱千雪向來都係好姊姊,不時結伴周圍去。近日佢兩個就去咗嘉年華玩,贏到隻收巨型熊公仔,佢哋話初頭估唔到會掟中,點知去到最後一個圈真係畀佢哋中咗,開心到尖叫咗好耐!Jennifer話:「If you all wonder, bear and I are getting on quite well, he only takes up half of my sofa ... but no complaining Got lucky in the Year of Convo of the day(雖然熊仔佔咗我大半張梳化,不過我唔會投訴,因為係一個好意頭。)」網民話咁大隻公仔都畀佢哋贏到,讚佢哋好叻叻呀!