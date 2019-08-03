撤出香港！Jocelyn夏威夷順利誕B仔

名模夫婦Anthony與「翻版關之琳」Jocelyn今年開始已經撤出香港，返家鄉夏威夷搞生意，唔見一排，今日Anthony就為大家報喜，喺前日（1日）Jocelyn已經順利誕B仔，仲有成8磅重，爸爸Anthony就嗌佢Mr Bodhi Takao Luko Sandstrom，真係個名都長過人。



Anthony報喜原文，表示囝囝已經喺8月1日出世，囝囝令人驚喜，而太太身體亦好好，佢哋都為囝囝出世而感到喜悅：「A big Aloha and welcome to Mr Bodhi Takao Luko Sandstrom to the world, he arrived 6:19am Aug 1, at 8lbs! He’s amazing! Mommy is doing well and we are blessed and grateful that all is well.」





