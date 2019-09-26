王陽明宣布造人成功　冧摸老婆凸肚拍寫真

現年36歲的台灣藝人王陽明，2015年與蔡詩芸拉埋天窗，今日他在社交網上載與躺下面對面的親密合照，並手持一張超聲波相片，宣布太太懷孕喜訊，並發文表示：「我和Dizzy非常幸福的想要和大家正式宣布 我們懷孕了! 很期待與我老婆進入人生下一個階段 迫不及待見到我們的小寶貝 Dizzy and I are so blessed and so happy to officially announce： We are pregnant! We are so excited to enter this new chapter of our lives. Dizzy and I can’t wait to meet our little one!」

而現年33歲的蔡詩芸亦在社交網發文，表示：「I don’t have the words to describe this feeling!!! I am so excited to meet this little version of @sunnyboyyy and I! We are so grateful and humble to be blessed with a such a gift of life! 言語已無法形容我們有多開心。我已迫不及待地想要見到『小版本』的我和Sunny 我們非常感激和謙遜，能如此幸福的獲得這個生命禮物。不少網友都留言送上福。」

