「無綫咪神」陳婉衡擁有36E驕上人圍,雖然近日天氣寒冷,但佢都冇收起「咪咪」,喺社交網上載一張着住小背心烏低身玩狗,更左擁右抱,非常開心,而佢又意有所指咁留言,話狗狗係最簡單同直接,唔使同佢鬥智鬥力,她說:「A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself. Also, they’re simple, straight forward, and won’t play mind games with you. Some days I like them more than human beings.(狗係地球上唯一愛你多過愛佢自己。而且,佢哋簡單、直接,唔會同你玩智力遊戲。有時候,我更喜歡佢哋。)」