早前陳茵媺舉家返多倫多,點知就喺社交網竟然撞到一個好耐冇見嘅朋友,就係早前東網率先爆為學業而退出娛樂圈嘅徐子珊!

兩個貴為港姐冠軍,估唔到仲勁有緣分,陳茵媺話喺機艙休息室發現徐子珊坐喺佢隔籬,佢話大家對上見面已經係幾年前:「It's been years since I have last seen Kate Tsui and she is looking as radiant as before! So nice catching up with you even though the flight took 23 hours and got rerouted to Japan. BTW she's sooo great with kids! (對上見Kate已經幾年前,佢個樣仲比之前容光煥發,好開心見到佢,佢仲同我啲小朋友相處得好好!)」