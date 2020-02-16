停課都要抖氣　陳茵媺再帶仔行山放膽甩罩

新冠疫炎持續，全港幼稚園、小學、中學不早於3月16日復課，唔少學生都要留在家中好好「避炎」！不過留得多喺屋企難免都會好悶，故藝人陳茵媺繼之前帶完小朋友去沙灘之後，今日又帶佢哋去行山，親親大自然，吸收吓新鮮空氣，她說：「These kids are nuts! Found a nearby trail to go on an outdoor hike and these guys are pretending to be freaked out by nature and wildlife! P. S. Also found a gorgeous sandcastle (not designed by us) by the beach... loved it so had to share. Kudo's to the kiddo's or parents that built it! （小朋友變瘋了！喺附近一條小徑行山，扮畀野生動物嚇親！P. S.喺海灘上仲發現沙堡，唔係我哋設計，非常喜歡，不得不同大家分享！）」