藝人李亞男同陳明恩向來老友鬼鬼,近來疫情關係,呢排都好少見,不過趁住歌唱導師朋友生日,所以大家齊齊去李亞男屋企慶生,三個女人聚首一堂,非常好傾。

平時下廚慣嘅李亞男,今次化身甜品大師,整梳乎厘班戟同埋預備水果畀大家,見佢整得有板有眼,令陳明恩都留言大讚好食!不過食物再好,都唔及李亞男囡囡王天韻(Gabrielle)咁得意,陳明恩大爆Gabrielle原來係為食妹一名:「she is obviously more interested in having some cake than taking photos. Friendship and being able to talk lots of open girls talk together is just such a gift from God! Love you gals. (佢有興趣食嘢多過影相,好開心可以同你哋聚會傾偈,愛你們。)」