今屆港姐已經曲終人散,但估唔到友情仍然能Keep到,認真難得!呢日冠軍謝嘉怡、亞軍陳楨怡、季軍郭柏妍同友誼小姐鄺美璇就聚首一堂慶祝,相片中見到有兩個蛋糕,以為係有人生日,點知原來係慶祝佢哋獲獎!鄺美璇同郭柏妍仲抱住兩隻超可愛狗仔,不過今次冠軍謝家怡就唔係坐中間喇,佢素顏之餘,仲甘願做郭柏妍同鄺美璇「背後的女人」,咁抵得諗難怪咁有人緣同觀眾緣啦!

謝嘉怡都將相片上載到社交網,佢留言話女孩們令佢覺得香港有家嘅感覺:「The year I took a really big step, and started on a new path in Hong Kong. Friendship is crucial in life, and these girls have really made me feel home! Thank you guys so much!!」佢又上載大頭素顏相,真係夠晒Pure!