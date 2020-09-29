【片名水蛇春咁長】沙查公布《波叔出城2》片名過百字

英國著名諧星沙查巴朗高漢（Sacha Baron Cohen）出名搞笑愛整蠱名人之外，佢嘅電影片名亦出名「長」！之前《波叔出城：哈薩克鄉下佬去美國搵著數》（Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan）個片名都水蛇春咁長。而新一集《波叔出城》個英文片名近日亦公布，足足有104個英文字！

近日電影公司就公布《波2》個片名為《Borat：Gift of Pornographic Monkey To Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence To Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan》，真係一口氣要讀出嚟都有難度！

過原來呢個片名並唔係影史上最長嘅片名，最長片名係1991年一套玩嘢喪屍片《Night of the Day of the Dawn of the Son of the Bride of the Return of the Revenge of the Terror of the Attack of the Evil, Mutant, Hellbound, Flesh-Eating Subhumanoid Zombified Living Dead, Part 3》，片名足足168個英文字！