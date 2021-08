前港姐黃嘉雯日前出席港姐準決賽,佢打扮到靚一靚出席,以短裙外配薄紗上陣,仙氣十足,呢條裙仲凸顯出佢嘅好身材,而佢都好滿意自己嘅造型,拍咗條回眸一笑嘅片,真係冧死人呀!佢以英文歌詞留言:「Wise men say Only fools rush in, But I can't help falling in love with you.」粉絲見到你咁索,真係好難唔Fall in love with you喎!