IB攻略：2021 IB數學Standard Level選科2大陷阱

由於IB數學剛剛改制不久，學生和家長都感到非常困惑：該如何選擇IB數學科目；因為舊制度的IB Math 只有IB Math Higher Level (HL)、Standard Level (SL)和 Math Studies Standard Level，難度由高至低，簡單易明。但是自從改了新制度，IB數學會有4個不同程度的考試，分別為IB Math Analysis & Approaches 的SL和HL，另外就是IB Applications & Interpretation 的SL和HL，當中選科陷阱多多，筆者將會分享給各位讀者。

1.大學數學要求要看清楚

入讀大學前，學生要看清楚數學的最低要求，但是因為IB數學剛剛改了制度，有些大學仍然採用舊制度的數學要求，例如他們會列出要求數學的Standard Level，卻沒有說明是 Applications & Interpretation 還是Analysis & Approaches ，所以同學若然遇到這個情況，最好查清楚有否在學校官網的某處有Update或電郵到該大學的 Faculty 去拿取準確資訊。

Edward

HKExcel IB Specialist共同創辦人，教育超過三千名IB學生

拔萃男書院畢業生，英國高考取得5A成績

曾獲邀到多間IB學校分享應試心得

曾撰寫「IB攻略」在書展大賣

2.IB Math AI SL 最為輸蝕

雖然IB Math AI 和 IB Math AA 都分了SL，但是原來兩者待遇大不同。過往的 SL 程度數學，一般受商科、文科和醫科接受；但是同學如果選了IB Math AI SL，原來有很多大學都不承認其科目，例如加拿大的UBC 商科就講明如果IB 學生選讀了 IB Math AI SL的話，就不能通過最低學科要求，另一邊廂英國的University of Manchester 的商科，就可以接受至少5分的IB Math AI SL。

「Changes to International Baccalaureate Diploma Mathematics Courses from September 2019, first examination 2021.

We are aware of the planned changes to the IB Mathematics curriculum. IB students will be able to choose from Mathematics: analysis and approaches and Mathematics: applications and interpretation from September 2019. For this programme of study we will accept grade 5 in Standard Level Mathematics: Analysis and Approaches or Applications and Interpretation.」

總的來說，除非IB學生只是有意就讀 Design /Arts，筆者一般建議最好不要選擇IB Math AI SL，因為出路較少！