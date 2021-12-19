首屆男女混戰《英國音樂獎》提名出爐　女性入圍者10年來最多

2021年12月19日 11:36
    Adele與Ed各獲4個提名領先。
    樂壇盛事《英國音樂獎》（Brit Awards）順應左翼政治正確大勢，上月宣布取消男女分開賽制，英國文化大臣杜慧詩（Nadine Dorries）曾擔心女性入圍者會不足，事實上證明擔心是多餘，在剛公布的提名名單中，女歌手數量是10年來最多，是女權一大勝利！
    來自英國的天后Adele、天王Ed Sheeran、饒舌女歌手Little Simz與饒舌男歌手Dave各獲4個提名包括「年度歌手」領先，兩男兩女，兩白兩黑，非常平權。
    頒獎禮將於明年2月8日舉行。
    英國音樂獎部份提名名單：
    【年度大碟】
    Adele《30》
    Dave《We're All Alone In This Together》
    Ed Sheeran《=》
    Little Simz《Sometimes I Might Be Introvert》
    Sam Fender《Seventeen Going Under》
    【年度歌手】
    Adele
    Dave
    Ed Sheeran
    Little Simz
    Sam Fender
    【最佳組合】
    Coldplay
    D-Block Europe
    Little Mix
    London Grammar
    Wolf Alice
    【年度歌曲】
    A1 & J1《Latest Trends》
    Adele《Easy On Me》
    Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals《Don't Play》
    Becky Hill & David Guetta《Remember》
    Central Cee《Obsessed With You》
    Dave ft Stormzy《Clash》
    Ed Sheeran《Bad Habits》
    Elton John & Dua Lipa《Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)》
    Glass Animals《Heat Waves》
    Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta《Bed》
    KSI《Holiday》
    Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted《Wellerman》
    Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa《Friday》
    Tion Wayne & Russ Millions《Body》
    Tom Grennan《Little Bit Of Love》
    【最佳新人】
    Central Cee
    Griff
    Joy Crookes
    Little Simz
    Self Esteem
    【最佳國際歌手】
    Billie Eilish
    Doja Cat
    Lil Nas X
    Olivia Rodrigo
    Taylor Swift
    【最佳國際組合】
    Abba
    BTS
    Maneskin
    Silk Sonic
    War On Drugs
    【最佳國際歌曲】
    ATB / Topic / A7S《Your Love (9PM)》
    Billie Eilish《Happier Than Ever》
    Ckay《Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)》
    Doja Cat ft SZA《Kiss Me More》
    Drake ft Lil Baby《Girls Want Girls》
    Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix《Heartbreak Anthem》
    Jonasu《Black Magic》
    Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber《Stay》
    Lil Nas X《Montero (Call Me By Your Name)》
    Lil TJ & 6lack《Calling My Phone》
    Maneskin《I Wanna Be Your Slave》
    Olivia Rodrigo《Good 4U》
    Polo G《Rapstar》
    Tiesto《The Business》
    The Weeknd《Save Your Tears》