首屆男女混戰《英國音樂獎》提名出爐 女性入圍者10年來最多
2021年12月19日 11:36
Adele與Ed各獲4個提名領先。
樂壇盛事《英國音樂獎》（Brit Awards）順應左翼政治正確大勢，上月宣布取消男女分開賽制，英國文化大臣杜慧詩（Nadine Dorries）曾擔心女性入圍者會不足，事實上證明擔心是多餘，在剛公布的提名名單中，女歌手數量是10年來最多，是女權一大勝利！
來自英國的天后Adele、天王Ed Sheeran、饒舌女歌手Little Simz與饒舌男歌手Dave各獲4個提名包括「年度歌手」領先，兩男兩女，兩白兩黑，非常平權。
頒獎禮將於明年2月8日舉行。
英國音樂獎部份提名名單：
【年度大碟】
Adele《30》
Dave《We're All Alone In This Together》
Ed Sheeran《=》
Little Simz《Sometimes I Might Be Introvert》
Sam Fender《Seventeen Going Under》
【年度歌手】
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
【最佳組合】
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
【年度歌曲】
A1 & J1《Latest Trends》
Adele《Easy On Me》
Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals《Don't Play》
Becky Hill & David Guetta《Remember》
Central Cee《Obsessed With You》
Dave ft Stormzy《Clash》
Ed Sheeran《Bad Habits》
Elton John & Dua Lipa《Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)》
Glass Animals《Heat Waves》
Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta《Bed》
KSI《Holiday》
Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted《Wellerman》
Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa《Friday》
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions《Body》
Tom Grennan《Little Bit Of Love》
【最佳新人】
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
【最佳國際歌手】
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
【最佳國際組合】
Abba
BTS
Maneskin
Silk Sonic
War On Drugs
【最佳國際歌曲】
ATB / Topic / A7S《Your Love (9PM)》
Billie Eilish《Happier Than Ever》
Ckay《Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)》
Doja Cat ft SZA《Kiss Me More》
Drake ft Lil Baby《Girls Want Girls》
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix《Heartbreak Anthem》
Jonasu《Black Magic》
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber《Stay》
Lil Nas X《Montero (Call Me By Your Name)》
Lil TJ & 6lack《Calling My Phone》
Maneskin《I Wanna Be Your Slave》
Olivia Rodrigo《Good 4U》
Polo G《Rapstar》
Tiesto《The Business》
The Weeknd《Save Your Tears》