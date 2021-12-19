首屆男女混戰《英國音樂獎》提名出爐　女性入圍者10年來最多

樂壇盛事《英國音樂獎》（Brit Awards）順應左翼政治正確大勢，上月宣布取消男女分開賽制，英國文化大臣杜慧詩（Nadine Dorries）曾擔心女性入圍者會不足，事實上證明擔心是多餘，在剛公布的提名名單中，女歌手數量是10年來最多，是女權一大勝利！

來自英國的天后Adele、天王Ed Sheeran、饒舌女歌手Little Simz與饒舌男歌手Dave各獲4個提名包括「年度歌手」領先，兩男兩女，兩白兩黑，非常平權。

頒獎禮將於明年2月8日舉行。

英國音樂獎部份提名名單：

【年度大碟】

Adele《30》

Dave《We're All Alone In This Together》

Ed Sheeran《=》

Little Simz《Sometimes I Might Be Introvert》

Sam Fender《Seventeen Going Under》

【年度歌手】

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

【最佳組合】

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

【年度歌曲】

A1 & J1《Latest Trends》

Adele《Easy On Me》

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals《Don't Play》

Becky Hill & David Guetta《Remember》

Central Cee《Obsessed With You》

Dave ft Stormzy《Clash》

Ed Sheeran《Bad Habits》

Elton John & Dua Lipa《Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)》

Glass Animals《Heat Waves》

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta《Bed》

KSI《Holiday》

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted《Wellerman》

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa《Friday》

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions《Body》

Tom Grennan《Little Bit Of Love》

【最佳新人】

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

【最佳國際歌手】

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

【最佳國際組合】

Abba

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

【最佳國際歌曲】

ATB / Topic / A7S《Your Love (9PM)》

Billie Eilish《Happier Than Ever》

Ckay《Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)》

Doja Cat ft SZA《Kiss Me More》

Drake ft Lil Baby《Girls Want Girls》

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix《Heartbreak Anthem》

Jonasu《Black Magic》

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber《Stay》

Lil Nas X《Montero (Call Me By Your Name)》

Lil TJ & 6lack《Calling My Phone》

Maneskin《I Wanna Be Your Slave》

Olivia Rodrigo《Good 4U》

Polo G《Rapstar》

Tiesto《The Business》

The Weeknd《Save Your Tears》