漫威新英雄「蟻俠女兒」Kathryn Newton咩來頭？
2022年02月23日 12:03
由保羅魯特（Paul Rudd）飾演的漫威超級英雄「蟻俠」頭兩集的女兒Cassie Lang都由童星Abby Ryder Fortson飾演，到《復仇者聯盟4：終局之戰》（Avengers: Endgame）因為時間跳前，女兒長大成人，由女星Emma Fuhrmann客串飾演。不過《蟻俠3》（Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania）中Cassie卻宣布易角，改由知名度較高的女星Kathryn Newton頂上！
Kathryn是童星出身，曾參演電視劇《Gary Unmarried》、《小謊言》（Big Little Lies）與《狙魔人》（Supernatural）。她又於電影《廣告牌殺人事件》（Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri）飾演金像影后的法蘭絲麥杜文（Frances McDormand）被姦殺的女兒，其後於《神探PIKACHU》（Detective Pikachu）擔正做女主角。今次她加入漫威電影宇宙，將會是新世代超級英雄的成員之一，人氣一定更為高企！