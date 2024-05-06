《鐵達尼號》《魔戒》男星Bernard Hill離世　終年79歲

《鐵達尼號》（Titanic）與《魔戒》（The Lord of the Rings）系列英國男星Bernard Hill，周日（5日）早上離世，終年79歲，未有公開死因。

Bernard憑1982年劇集《Boys From the Blackstuff》走紅，之後一直活躍於電視圈。他於1997年電影《鐵達尼號》（Titanic）飾演史密斯船長；又於2002年的《魔戒二部曲：雙城奇謀》（The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers）與2003年的《魔戒三部曲：王者再臨》（The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King）飾演國王希優頓，深入民心。其遺作是與馬田費曼（Martin Freeman）合作的警匪劇《The Responder》第2季，剛巧於離世一天啟播。

Bernard離世當日本來預期出席利物浦舉行的動漫節，到場的「哈比人四子」伊利亞活（Elijah Wood）、Billy Boyd、Dominic Monaghan與Sean Astin於台上向Bernard站立致敬，表示：「我們今早失去了一個家人，飾演國王希優頓的Bernard Hill。我們想在離台前向他致敬。我們愛戴他。他勇猛，他風趣，他急躁，他易怒，他美麗。」