謝霆鋒開騷胞妹未能親身　謝婷婷晒童年照隔空打氣

謝霆鋒相隔25年再在香港舉行個人演唱會，今晚在啟德體育園揭開序幕，身在外地的妹妹謝婷婷雖未能到場支持，但在社交網晒出跟哥哥霆鋒的童年照，隔空為哥哥打氣：「Absolutely devastated I won’t get to see you live in action but I will 100% be there in spirit, by your side, as always.Go show ‘em how it’s done,哥哥.IT’S.GONNA.BE.EPIC.LOVE YOU!!(And to everyone who is going to Nic’s concert —enjoy every second and pls cheer extra for Sara and me!!!)（我非常難過，因為我無法親眼看到你的表演，但我的精神會100%陪伴着你，一如既往。去告訴他們這是怎麼做的，哥哥。這將是史詩般的。愛你！！（對於所有要去參加Nic演唱會的人——享受每一秒，並請為Sara和我多加歡呼！！！）