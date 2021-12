美國商務部新增實體清單　涉34家中港企業及機構

美國商務部長雷蒙多(Gina Raimondo)表示,美國不能允許支持醫學科學和生物技術創新的美國商品、技術和軟件,被轉用於違背美國國家安全的用途。

名單如下:

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Field Blood Transfusion Institution;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Basic Medicine;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Bioengineering;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Disease Control and Prevention;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Health Service and Medical Information;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Hygiene and Environmental Medicine;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Medical Equipment;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Radiation and Radiation Medicine;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Institute of Toxicology and Pharmacology;

● Academy of Military Medical Sciences, Military Veterinary Research Institute;

● Aerosun Corporation;

● Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Co., Ltd.;

● China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 52nd Research Institute;

● Comtel Technology Limited;

● Fujian Torch Electron Technology Co., Ltd.;

● Hangzhou Hikmicro Sensing Technology Co., Ltd.;

● HMN International Co., Ltd.;

● Hong Kong Cheung Wah Electronics Technology Company Limited;

● HSJ Electronics;

● Hyper Systems Union Limited;

● Inner Mongolia First Machinery Group Co., Ltd.;

● Integrated Scientific Microwave Technology;

● Jiangsu Hengtong Marine Cable Systems Co., Ltd.;

● Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.;

● ROV Solutions;

● Shaanxi Reactor Microelectronics Co., Ltd.;

● Shanghai Aisinochip Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.;

● Shanghai Aoshi Control Technology Co., Ltd.;

● Shenzhen Rion Technology;

● Thundsea Electric Limited;

● Wavelet Electronics; and

● Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cable Co.