【特稿】黑曼巴精神不死　高比10大金句

高比拜仁對NBA球壇影響深遠，他的影響力甚至覆蓋全球，從他在球場上的技術、動作，甚至到場外的人生態度都對不同年齡層的人士有所啟發。這位NBA傳奇離逝，球迷傷痛，只能從悲哀中向他說句「一路好走」！他曾經說過的經典金句，球迷又甚會忘記，更是給世人的寶貴禮物！謝謝你，Kobe！

以下是精選了的高比金句：

奉獻就能夢想成真

（Dedication sees dreams come true）

我不能與懶惰的人交流，我們沒有相同的語言。我不會明白他們、也不想去明白他們。

（I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.）

為贏波我願意付出一切，無論是坐後備席揮毛巾打氣、為隊友遞水、或者射入絕殺的入球。

（“I＇ll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it’s sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.”）

如果你害怕失敗，那你就註定會失敗。

（“If you’re afraid to fail, then you’re probably going to fail.”）

我不想做下一個米高佐敦，我只希望做高比拜仁

（I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.）

所有負能量，都是提升我挑戰的機會。

（Everything negative pressure, challenges is all an opportunity for me to rise）

我能接受失敗，但絕不接受放棄。

（I can accept failure,but I can't accept giving up）

我最大的敵人就是自己

（My biggest enemy is youreself）

在我腦海裡，不能有失敗，我會對自己說：「如果你是失敗者，我相信這是最差，比死還要差。」

（My brain, it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and tell myself, 'You're a failure,' I think that is a worse, that is almost worse than death.）

你放棄的那一刻，就是成就別人的勝利

（ The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win）