【特稿】黑曼巴精神不死　高比10大金句

2020年01月27日 16:17
  • 東網電視
    更多新聞短片
    高比拜仁對NBA球壇影響深遠，他的影響力甚至覆蓋全球，從他在球場上的技術、動作，甚至到場外的人生態度都對不同年齡層的人士有所啟發。這位NBA傳奇離逝，球迷傷痛，只能從悲哀中向他說句「一路好走」！他曾經說過的經典金句，球迷又甚會忘記，更是給世人的寶貴禮物！謝謝你，Kobe！
    以下是精選了的高比金句：
    奉獻就能夢想成真
    （Dedication sees dreams come true）
    我不能與懶惰的人交流，我們沒有相同的語言。我不會明白他們、也不想去明白他們。
    （I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.）
    為贏波我願意付出一切，無論是坐後備席揮毛巾打氣、為隊友遞水、或者射入絕殺的入球。
    （“I＇ll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it’s sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.”）
    如果你害怕失敗，那你就註定會失敗。
    （“If you’re afraid to fail, then you’re probably going to fail.”）
    我不想做下一個米高佐敦，我只希望做高比拜仁
    （I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant.）
    所有負能量，都是提升我挑戰的機會。
    （Everything negative pressure, challenges is all an opportunity for me to rise）
    我能接受失敗，但絕不接受放棄。
    （I can accept failure,but I can't accept giving up）
    我最大的敵人就是自己
    （My biggest enemy is youreself）
    在我腦海裡，不能有失敗，我會對自己說：「如果你是失敗者，我相信這是最差，比死還要差。」
    （My brain, it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and tell myself, 'You're a failure,' I think that is a worse, that is almost worse than death.）
    你放棄的那一刻，就是成就別人的勝利
    （ The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win）