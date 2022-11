歌手林欣彤(Mag)跟樂隊ONE PROMISE成員Anton今年2月公開戀情,惟當時Mag被Anton前女友指疑是「小三」,不過近月佢哋都唔再收收埋埋,大方地喺公眾地方談及另一半,正當大家以為佢哋感情升溫之際,點知原來佢哋已經分手!

Anton尋晚(8日)以英文直認自己同Mag已經回復朋友關係一段時間。佢指因為二人想要有私人空間冇同太多朋友提起此事,但佢哋依家心情ok,多謝大家嘅慰問同關心:「Mag and I have been back to being just friends for a while now. Just wanted a bit of space and privacy in the beginning so we didn’t tell a lot of people. But we are ok. Thank you everyone who asked and showed care.」不過就未有提到分手原因。